I DON’T REGRET SCRAPPING MEAL ALLOWANCES , I DID IT AS A MOTHER WHO CARES FOR ALL HER CHILDREN, SAYS PROFESSOR KANDU LUO





By Current Zambia



Former Higher Education Minister Professor Kandu Luo has defended the controversial decision by the Patriotic Front (PF) government to remove meal allowances for university students, insisting the move was made in the best interest of all students





Speaking when she appeared on Crown TV’s Hardball programme, Professor Luo said the PF government had expanded the higher education sector by building five more public universities, making it unsustainable to continue running a meal allowance programme that only benefited students at a few institutions.





Professor Luo explained that when the PF found only two public universities benefiting from the programme, it became clear that the system was unfair to the growing number of students in other institutions



“As a mother, I could not justify a situation where only a few learners were benefiting while many others were left out,” she said.



She likened the situation to a parent who is able to buy nice things for two children but later has seven children to care for, forcing them to change priorities and ensure that all the children are treated equally.





Professor Luo added that the PF government instead introduced a student loan scheme and a levy across public universities and colleges so that more learners could access support.

She said the new system was designed to cater for a much larger student population rather than limiting benefits to students from only a few universities.





Professor Luo maintained that the decision was about fairness and sustainability in the higher education sector, stressing that leadership sometimes requires making tough but necessary decisions.