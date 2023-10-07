“I don’t see myself trying again” – Nadia Nakai gives up on love after AKA death

Rapper Nadia Nakai says she believes that the love train has passed her, after the brutal killing of her boyfriend, South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes earlier on this year.

Nakai was dating AKA when he was gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban alongside his friend and well-known chef, Tebello “Tibz”’Motsoane.

In a recent interview with US outlet, The Shade Room, Nakai said she believed that she had found the one for her in AKA before he was brutally taken from her.

“I don’t think so, I feel like I’ve found the love of my life, and the devil took him, and honestly, when I look around… when I go into these clubs, and I go into these spaces and I look at the men that are around he was, like, the last of a dying breed for me.

“I feel like guys right now are not about chivalry. They’re not about being the man in the relationship, they are not about leading their household.

“They are not about that stuff anymore, you know… [Some] are okay with their women working their butts off to look after them and themselves. They are just ratchet beings,” she said.

Nadia said she believed AKA was her Prince in shining armor, after a number of failed relationships.

“Unfortunately, I’ve kissed multiple frogs, and then I got my Prince [AKA], and then things changed. So, I don’t see myself trying again. I don’t see it happening.

“But I don’t want to close the doors because I’d like to be open because maybe God still has a plan for me, I’m hoping. But I think God knows my heart because I have these battles where [I’m like], ‘I don’t want it!’

“Then, I’m like, ‘God, please. I don’t want to be alone.’ But, like, also, ‘No, screw this.” Then, ‘God, please, I just want to be able to have kids.’ You know, there’s kind of that battle,” she said.

Nakai also expressed doubts about whether she would even become a mother in future, despite the fact that she wanted a family. The rapper has forged a close relationship with AKA’s daughter, Kairo.

“I do, but I just don’t see how. I would love to have kids. I would love to have my own family set up. I’m alone a lot of the time. When I’m at home, I’m by myself.

“I live alone, it’s just me and my dog. And, if I am not working, I am at home. So, it’s, like, I would love to come home to, like, a situation. You know? But I don’t see that happening,” she said.