I don’t see UPND winning 2026 – Phiri

By Richard Luo in Sinda(The Mast)

SINDA PF official Boston Phiri says it’s difficult for the current government to win the 2026 general election if they continue with the same trajectory.

In a press statement, Phiri who is district information and publicity secretary for mobilisation observed that President Hakainde Hichilema might have good plans on how to govern the nation but the people around him don’t tell him the truth.

He said as a result the ground has become so bad for UPND.

“Only few people around UPND can say good about it. I think the people surrounding the President are very bad. The President is not being told the truth. The way it happened to us when we were in power is the same thing happening now where the President’s advisors are not doing their job well. The President can have good plans but his people are not telling him the truth as a result I don’t see UPND winning 2026,” Phiri said. “The ground is very bad. Food is not there, money scarcity and many things are not going on well. I have really not seen any good since 2021 because our friends the UPND promised cheap things but things are expensive. They promised no load shedding but we still see the same thing. I wouldn’t understand for them to say there is no enough water in Kariba when they were champions to say they can create canals from Kafue to Kariba but all those plans are gone. They promised K250 per bag of fertilizer but now it’s at K1,000. On education, we agree if they can say free school fees and not education because parents still pay a lot of money like boarding fees, meal allowances, and many things are on the hands of the parents. So what free education are they talking about?”

He noted that there are a lot of challenges on the ground that “will pollute the reign of the UPND government like failing to provide three meals per day”.

“As we are talking people are sleeping without food and yet our friends campaigned for three decent meals. Meaning breakfast, lunch and supper but now we can’t afford these things,” he said.

Phiri warned the UPND that people on the ground are not happy because of hunger.

He said the government failed to listen and ended up selling maize “so Zambians are not happy”.

“They need their promises to prevail. The ground for UPND is very bad because people are not happy,” he stressed.

Phiri, who once served as Eastern Province Rainbow chairperson, said the biggest opposition the UPND will face in 2026 are the Zambian people and not a political party of any kind.

“UPND has a very strong opposition than what any previous government ever faced in the history of Zambia. It’s not about politician ABC or political party this or that that will unseat UPND, no! All the Zambians who are suffering today are the strong opposition for UPND because not even one person can speak good about UPND. And this is the reason why the Zambian people will cook what will be found in the kitchen in 2026,” warned Phiri.