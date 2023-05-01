I DON’T THINK THESE PEOPLE CAME FOR ANYTHING OTHER THAN ABDUCTING AND KILLING ME, @20:00 I WILL TALK

They grabbed my gardener and put a cloth on his mouth, then tied him, afterwards they removed the cloth from his and asked him where I was.

They forced him to lead them to the house and asked him to knock on the door while they stood aside.

By God’s grace I saw them in the Cameras but those they were criminals and I armed myself and secured the doors.

It seems they spent a night around my house because two of them had grass all over their clothes and we saw where the sat in the garden.

One of them was highly technical because he managed to cut one wire of the electric fence but couldn’t cut another one because the alarm would have gone off. Only a technical person would know this.

But this same guy managed to open the gate without a remote for the Land cruiser to drive into the yard.

Immediately the vehicle drove in they opened the back door in readiness to bundle me into the vehicle.

Realising that I was attracting attention they drove off, leaving word to my gardener that, I should stop talking about the army.

All of them, (5) were masked like Ninjas.

I don’t think the intention was just to pick me, because where would they have taken me and release me to come and tell a story?

This is sad that our Country has gone to such extreme situations of abducting peo6from their homes by the military to dispose them off.

