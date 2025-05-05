I educated her but she repaid me by sleeping with my man – Kenyan woman opens up about betrayals by her younger sister

A Kenyan woman, Akinyi Helen, has opened up about the alleged betrayals she experienced at the hands of her ‘jealous’ younger sister.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, May 3, 2025, Helen revealed that she raised her sister like a daughter after their parents separated, ensuring that she received an education.

However, in return, her sister allegedly had an affair with her partner.

She claimed that despite forgiving her sister, the girl allegedly began a covert campaign to destroy her reputation, recruiting friends to turn against her and spreading lies behind her back.

According to Helen, she discovered that her sister had been texting the father of her child, repeatedly asking him for money.

“How do people deal with jealous sisters? This lady is my younger sister. We share the same mum. I’m 13 years older than her. So I’ve always considered her like my daughter,” she wrote.

“A lot happened during my teenage days and our parents separated. I decided to take my siblings and live with them. I educated my sister until she graduated.

My sister repaid me by sleeping with my man. That’s why I low-key hate marriage because part of me feel men are just evil people. Who does that? I forgave my sister but then her jealousy continued growing each day. She recruited her friends to hate me. On my face she acted innocent, very soft spoken but behind the scenes, she told people I was an evil sister.

I started using sea salt October last year and by December my sister couldn’t hide the hatred she had towards me anymore. I had even paid for a vacation in Mombasa and I ended up leaving her there.

Recently, she was all over texting the father of my kid asking for money and I let it slide. She made it a habit and I had to put a stop to that nonsense. This lady is now very salty trying to ruin everything for me.

When I say I don’t want kids anymore. I don’t want my daughter to go through the bullshit I go through in the name of siblings. What do I do to this lady? I’m posting here because I got no family to share this with. I’m a loner.