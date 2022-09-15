I feel great, says DPP Lillian Siyuni …despite being suspended

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Siyuni has said she feels great despite the move by the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to suspend her from her position.

Ms Siyuni said she was happy and in high spirits even after the decision made by President Hichilema.

“I feel great and happy,” Ms Siyuni said.

Meanwhile President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday suspended Ms Siyuni with immediate effect.

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya in a statement said that Mr. Hichilema had acted on the recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

Mr Bwalya said the suspension of Ms. Siyuni was in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Articles 182 (3), 144(2) and 144(3) of the Constitution of Zambia.

He said Mr. Hichilema has since appointed Katongo Waluzimba as acting DPP for administrative convenience.

Ms Siyuni has for a long time been embattled after a number of individuals reported her to the Judicial Complaints Commission for gross misconduct.

Her attempts to get the oath of office lifted so that she could defend herself before the JCC were denied by the President through the Attorney General.

Protesting aquaculture stakeholders invited

By Mwansa Pintu

THE Fisheries Department has made a last minute u-turn to invite key stakeholders to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Conference to be held at the Mulungushi Conference Centre today.

But many acquaculture farmers feel betrayed that they were not invited but the big foreign companies which are destroying small-scale farmers were invited.

Kasama-based fish farmer Dr. Faustin Mwape confirmed to the Daily Nation Newspaper by telephone yesterday that he had received an invitation from the Department to attend the Conference virtually.

Dr. Mwape was one of the key stakeholders who had complained about being left out of the Conference despite him raising the Fisheries Department’s discriminatory ban of the farming of early maturing niloticustilapia in poorest provinces, a decision which has subjected the farmers in the areas to raring late maturing and unprofitable indigenous species.

Dr. Mwape had accused the Department of deliberately blocking the development of the aquaculture sector in provinces like Luapula, Northern, Northwestern and Western provinces.

He however, confirmed yesterday that key stakeholders like himself has now received an invitation to attend the indaba online from the Department after the story appeared in the Daily Nation Newspaper.

He said that the department had now provided him with a Skype link through which to participate in the Conference.