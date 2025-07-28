I found 12 Missed Calls- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I found 12 Missed Calls

What has happened ba Praise? Do you finally have good news for me?

FIC Report shows $3.5billion was illegally externalised in 2025. This should worry you.

TIZ Report shows that $2.5billion is being lost per year through procurement and public sector theft and corruption.

Foreign Debt Reports shows that Situmbeko Musokotwane has borrowed $4billion in foreign loans in under 3 years and has ballooned the local debt from K178billion to K236billion.

Musokotwane has failed to show what he did with the $1.5billion released so far by the IMF.

He continues to have celebrations over new anticipated loans.

Musokotwane has pushed in another $1.5billion IMF bail-out request.

President Hakainde Hichilema is on a legal spree to turn into a tin-pot dictator passing oppressive, repressive and draconian legislations that outlaw our Constitution and Democracy.

Has Silvia Masebo been arrested?

When you have answers to these, kindly come on EMV we discuss.