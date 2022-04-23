By Edwin Mbulo in Senanga

ZESCO managing director Victor Mapani says he found the power utility with a debt of US $2.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Zesco workers say change is “sweet” stressing that, “we now know a mark of a true leader in our MD just like we do in President Hakainde Hichilema.”

Responding to a Mast press query, Mapani, who replaced Victor Mundende, said when he took over in December 2021, Zesco had a backlog of 67,000 customers awaiting power connection from as far back as 2016.

“[I] found a debt of about $2.7 billion. We have a maintenance backlog of the distribution system for the past four years (over 85,000 poles needing replacement) lines and transformers. This has created a pressure as there were no materials procured and the money was not there demanding $108 million dollars,” he said.

Mapani, an engineer, said in the medium to long term, he desires to be able to “proudly, efficiently deliver electricity and other energy services to all Zesco’s customers prudently, leave Zesco financially stable and ensure customer satisfaction”.

“That is our style,” he said. “…Firstly, I do this with a team of leaders together with me. I selected a new team. So, it’s team work because Team Work Works (TWW). Working as a team, everyone achieves more.”

Mapani added that he deals with thorny issues head one irrespective of “what, who is or are behind them”.

“I apply the ETF formula which is Equity, Fairness and Transparency (EFT) and prudence as well as ensuring that Effectiveness, Efficiency are applied by all for all processes to attain Excellency (EEE),” he said.

Mapani indicated that he would be available for media interviews next month.

Workers, who sought anonymity, said past poor governance of Zesco had annoyed Mapani.

The sources said Mapani has combined the managing of Southern and Western provinces under one system known as South-West Region to be under one regional manager to save costs.



“The manager director is a down to earth man. He has refused all the fuss and splendour associated with our past MD. He sometimes drives himself and has reduced the huge entourages,” the source said. “During a meeting with Zesco workers when he came for the Kuomboka traditional ceremony, he was surprised that some casual workers in Mongu have been working for over 15 years and were actually laying power lines as linemen. He said this was inhuman and ordered that they be employed and trained as they risked being electrocuted.”



The source added that Mapani also ordered that a 4×4 Land Cruiser be given to Senanga for operations as workers there worked late hours using a non-4×4 vehicle sometimes starting as early as 04:30 hours up to about 23 to 24:00 hours.

“Strangely this revelation in the meeting came from a security guard,” the sources disclosed.

Another source noted that Mapani also directed that vehicles be given to Mazabuka and Choma area managers saying the revenues generated from the areas was so high for the officers not to have vehicles.



“I can tell you that revenue from Choma and Mazabuka can pay all of us in Zesco. So our directors should not think that Zesco is in Lusaka or Lusaka is Zesco,” the source said. “Change is sweet because we now know a mark of true leader in our MD just like we do in President Hakainde Hichilema. He (Mapani) is a great man committed to making Zesco relevant to the public.”

The source, beaming with pride, added that Mapani had also directed that all Zesco vehicles apart from operations, generation and security, be parked at least by 16:30 hrs.



In December 2021, Zesco magazine quoted IDC head corporate communication Namakau Mukelabai saying Mapani has extensive experience in the energy sector having worked in various power utilities and quasi-government institutions in Zambia and abroad.

“The IDC and the Zesco board are confident Engineer Mapani will execute his role diligently and undertake key reforms that will make Zesco a profitable enterprise,” said Mukelabai.