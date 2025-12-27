“I Give You 24 Hours” – Doris Ogala Threatens to Expose Pastor Chris Okafor if He Doesn’t Apologize to VeryDarkMan





Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has inserted herself into the escalating legal battle between Pastor Chris Okafor and social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), issuing a stern ultimatum to the cleric.





The Ultimatum



In a bold video posted on her Instagram page, the actress demanded that Pastor Okafor immediately withdraw his lawsuit against the activist and tender a public apology. She warned that failure to do so would result in further “exposure” of his secrets.





Addressing the pastor directly, she said:



“Is it true that Pastor Chris Okafor’s lawyer has filed a lawsuit against VeryDarkMan? If it is, I’m giving Pastor Chris Okafor not more than 24 hours to apologise.”





Context of the Conflict



The pastor’s legal team recently initiated defamation proceedings against VDM following viral interviews featuring a woman named Miss Chi, who alleges she is the cleric’s biological daughter—a claim the pastor denies, citing DNA evidence.





“A Misstep”



Ogala characterized the lawsuit as a tactical error, warning the clergyman that the legal action would backfire. She hinted that she possesses a trove of damaging information that could complicate his situation significantly if he refuses to back down.





Old Flames



The actress also used the opportunity to revisit her previous allegations, reminding the public of her claims that she and the pastor shared a years-long romantic relationship during which he allegedly made unfulfilled marriage promises.





The Pastor’s Stance



Despite the threats, Pastor Okafor’s lawyers maintain that their client is the victim of a coordinated campaign of cyberbullying and falsehoods. They insist the lawsuit is necessary to protect his reputation and ministry from damaging narratives.