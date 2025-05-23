I HAD NO MONEY, THE VERY MOMENT THEY HEARD ME DO THAT TRACK, THEY SIGNED ME – SLAP DEE ON NEW SEQUEL “STORY OF A KING”

Rapper Slapdee shared a clip from an interview he did several years ago. The rapper talked about how his name came about, his biggest struggle as an up and coming rapper and getting signed on the spot after a record label heard his song.

Here is what he said in the interview;

“Slap Dee is a name I adopted from high school. See, I used to be Slap Dash back at school. So as I started growing up, growing older, it grew up to be Slap Dee. And people started calling me Dee. Hey Dee, Dee ati bwa? Dee uli che?

The major problem when you’re studying as an artist is finance. You know, I had no money, I had no studio time because I couldn’t afford. So I had to get a deal, I had to get signed.

I couldn’t pay for a single or a demo. Nobody could allow because I didn’t have money. But I’d love to say thank you to Chilo West Records because that’s the label that signed me first.

First time they heard me rap, it was a song called Kanjimbo Katubani. Just those very moments they heard me do that track, they signed me.

Told me come to the studio tomorrow and start working. So you see, those are a few hardships I went through. Now everybody wants to sign me. I wouldn’t say now hip-hop has been accepted.”

The clip has caught the attention of his fans as they applaud his fluency in English and, most importantly, appreciate how far he has come – signifying a strong zeal of resilience and determination most yern to emulate.