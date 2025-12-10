“I had problems with Wenger, with Guardiola… Have you ever heard me talk about it publicly? NEVER. I protected the club.”- Thierry Henry on Mohamed Salah’s comments

Thierry Henry on Mohamed Salah’s comments: “I had problems with Wenger, with Guardiola… Have you ever heard me talk about it publicly? NEVER. I protected the club.”





“When you play for a club, you must protect it at all costs. No matter what’s happening internally, you protect the club — your teammates, the manager, the staff.”





“You can be angry, frustrated, disagree… but you don’t air dirty laundry in public, especially when the club is going through difficult moments.”



“Instead, you wait, you sort things out internally, and then, if you want to leave or speak your mind, you do it at the right time.





“I understand the ego and Mo’s frustration… He scores 38 goals and ends up on the bench, but there comes a point where you must put the team before yourself.”