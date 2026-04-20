I had verbal agreement with Lungu to be his running mate – Miles Sampa
By Mubanga Mubanga
I had a verbal agreement with late former president Edgar Lungu to be his running mate, says Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa (PF).
In an interview over the weekend, Sampa said he could not be a running mate to anyone right now if he was not the one leading the ticket as presidential
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-had-verbal-agreement-with-lungu-to-be-his-runningmate-miles/
Miles and his madness ! It’s not everyone who thinks Lungu was a factor. Some of us think he was merely a politician and a loser and failour for that matter. A man who run down Zambia economically and terrible lost one million votes despite his incumbency.
So what?
I had verbal agreement with lungu for him to give me 70 vehicles. Now they are all impounded by DEC.
That may have been okay, but you’re always a coward and not articulate
Foolishness they say is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
You have been moving from Court to court, but you are still under lock and key. You can’t function as PF President or Secretary General.. Know that PF will never be on the Ballot during Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s Presidential life.
Smell the coffee Mr Miles Sampa.
Bukopo bwashani ubu??