‎I had verbal agreement with Lungu to be his running mate – Miles Sampa



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‎By Mubanga Mubanga

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‎I had a verbal agreement with late former president Edgar Lungu to be his running mate, says Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa (PF).



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‎In an interview over the weekend, Sampa said he could not be a running mate to anyone right now if he was not the one leading the ticket as presidential

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-had-verbal-agreement-with-lungu-to-be-his-runningmate-miles/

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