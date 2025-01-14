I HAVE A CHILD WITH DANDY KRAZY’S DAUGHTER – TRIPLE M

I HAVE A CHILD WITH KING DANDY’S DAUGHTER – TRIPLE M



By ZR Reporter



Dandy Krazy’s daughter’s story is not a rumour, it’s true, Tripple M man’s up.



The multi-award-winning rapper however clarified that the young lady in question is not pregnant as rumours suggest, but that they have a five-month-old daughter with the late legend’s daughter.





“She is not pregnant, me and her have a child. We have had a child for a long time. The baby is five months, a girl child. I believe in Karma, Karma is real. I’m one person and artist who differentiate between Triple M and Musonda. Triple M is an artiste and if at all people are interested to know anything other than art then they want to know Musonda,” he disclosed when he featured on That Zed Podcast in today’s episode.





He said despite being an artiste, he also has a family and a private life.



Tripple M lamented that people who are spreading the news on social media do not know for how long he and Dandy’s daughter have been dating.



He said he would not deny his responsibility as a father.





“The reason I am saying I am too young is how I have seen people wanting to fight me so I say but I am too young,” he said.



Tripple M said he is a responsible father and opened up on how being a responsible father has opened up doors of blessing for him.





To the people who he said lack wisdom by using the late King Dandy’s daughter, he said “it is not right, she is big and she has her own life.”



“Humanity is everything, this is a person who has just lost the father. Where is your human to say this person has just lost the father, we cannot talk about this? I believe in karma, karma is real. Whatever you do now has a way of coming back in future,” he said.





“What is so wrong about King Dandy having a grandchild? You are hurting children of the deceased, you also have children, what if the same happens to your children when you die? Some are just educated but lack wisdom.”





He said “I think this is something that the late wanted, he loved keeping family matters private. Let the girl mourn, that is her father.”