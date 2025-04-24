I HAVE A CORDIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH EDGAR LUNGU- KALABA

I HAVE A CORDIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH ECL – KALABA



… says he is in constant touch with the former Head of State as he is resting in South Africa



LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, APRIL, 23, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First party president Harry Kalaba says he has a cordial and health relationship with former President Edgar Lungu.



Speaking at media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Kalaba said before President Lungu left for South Africa, the two had a meeting that lasted for three hours where they discussed important national issues.





He said even after the former Head of State left the country, he has been in constant touch with him as he rests in South Africa.



” I will tell you that I have a cordial relationship with former President Edgar Lungu. Before the President left as most of you know, I spent about about three hours with him, the two of us, discussing a number of issues. We still had two days later again went to visit late FDD President Edith Nawakwi and spent two hours together. I can tell you that I am in constant with the former President even as he is resting in South Africa,” Mr. Harry Kalaba said.



