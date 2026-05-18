I HAVE BEEN ADOPTED AS THE UPND CANDIDATE FOR LUMEZI NORTH PARLIAMENTARY SEAT- Anderson Banda

I HAVE BEEN ADOPTED AS THE UPND CANDIDATE FOR LUMEZI NORTH PARLIAMENTARY SEAT





would like to sincerely thank His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND leadership at all levels, and the great people of Lumezi North for the confidence and trust placed in me following my adoption as the UPND Lumezi North Candidate for Member of Parliament.





This adoption is not just a victory for one individual, but a victory for the entire UPND family in Lumezi North. I also wish to congratulate all fellow aspirants who showed interest in serving our people.

In politics, there are no losers or winners because only one candidate can be adopted at a time.





We remain one united Red family with one common goal to develop our constituency and support the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.





I therefore call upon all members, supporters, and fellow aspirants who were not adopted to come on board so that together we can campaign strongly, mobilize effectively, and deliver maximum votes for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.





The time to work is now. The time to unite is now. Forward together, forward with UPND!



Anderson Banda

For Lumezi North MP

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