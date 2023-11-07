I have fallen in love with Nigeria” Jada Pollock reveals as she shares loved-up photo with Wizkid

Jada Pollock, the manager to award-winning Afrobeat superstar singer, Wizkid has fallen in love with his country, Nigeria.

The mother of two of his kids, via her Instagram story, shared a romantic photo of her and the singer at what appears to be a lavish hotel. In the photo, Jada could be seen smiling sheepishly as she stared at the Grammy singer.

In her caption, Jada revealed that she has fallen in love with Nigeria. The two have been in the country with their two sons, since the singer’s mother’s burial last month.

“I have fallen in love with Nigeria”, she wrote.

The photo and caption have since left many Nigerians talking.

One Deagram wrote, “She’s really a great woman. You deserve someone who’s gonna treat you like you matter every day

One Kyy Sharr wrote, “If Wizkid later leaves this lady ehn Omo

One Mr Agugua wrote, “Na Yoruba man hold you for work. You must love Nigeria. Won bi e da

One Sir Tigga wrote, “Na why baba wan quit music for 5 years o. Woman too strong oh

One Chu6x wrote, “Na Wizzy and Jada we suppose they take relationship advise from nor be Blessing CEO when Davido don put for Panti

One I Am Shella wrote, “How you no go fall in love with Nigeria when u dey with Big Wiz

One Official Meri Made In Heaven wrote, “Wiz is her biggest achievement na. Why won’t she fall in love”.

Last month, Wizkid went all out for Jada’s birthday in Nigeria, as she turned 40. The singer threw an exot!c birthday bash for her, which caused a stir on social media.

In one of the videos that went viral, Wizkid was seen showering the talent manager with millions of naira in a club. The money came in a box indicating a stash of N10 million naira, with the glitter inscription, from Wizkid to Jada.

This isn’t the first time, the Ojuelegba crooner has spoilt her.

In April, Wizkid surprised Jada with a brand-new car. The singer had splashed millions on a new Land Rover for the mother of two of his kids.

Jada Pollock shared a clip of the car key on her Instagram story without any caption.

Also on Mother’s Day, Wizkid made sure to show appreciation to the mother of his two youngest sons by giving her a lavish treat.

She took to her Instagram story to share a video showcasing the variety of food items that Wizkid had purchased for her, expressing gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.