I HAVE FORGIVEN EVERYONE SINCE I HAVE A BIG HEART – Munir Zulu

I HAVE FORGIVEN EVERYONE SINCE I HAVE A BIG HEART – Munir

…..says the correctional facilities are still prisons despite the change of name…

Sunday, 8th March, 2026

By Ballot reporter

Former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu says his big heart cannot allow him to hold grudges against anyone after his release from jail.

In his Facebook post, the outspoken ex-convict said it’s only Small hearts that are bent on revenge.

“Small hearts don’t forgive but they revenge, guess what? I have forgiven them all”, he said.

However, Mr. Zulu said as part of his forgiveness, he will share his real story of prison life, because despite referring to prisons as correctional facilities, they are still prisons in nature that’s why those people who are pardoned come out as hardcore’s than they went it.

“Forgiving means I should share the real story. I will soon share the prison life and why zambia corrections remain prison and why those pardoned come out as hard-core than they went in.”

Like a women’s day present to his wife, Mr. Munir Zulu was released yesterday, 7th March, 2026, after serving his one-year jail term for libel.

©️The Ballot | 2026