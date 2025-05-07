I have learnt the passing of Professor Charles Mwewa with deep sorrow- Silavwe Jackson

I have learnt the passing of Professor Charles Mwewa with deep sorrow.



Professor Charles was one of the founder members of the Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ before official registration.





Based in Canada, in 2014 during one of our brain storming sessions, he coined the name of our political party “Golden.”





We all felt that Zambia needed a new “Golden Generation” to initiate economic independence carrying on from our forefathers political independence.





He also contributed immensely to the GPZ policy documents such as the manifesto and constitution.





On behalf of the GPZ Leadership and membership, our deepest condolences to his dear wife, children, family and friends.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

07/05/25