I have never asked you for anything, Yo Maps tells “off” B-Flow

MUSIC star Yo Maps says he has never asked Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) president B Flow for any help for him to make claims that the association has been supporting his career in the background.

The singer also rejected suggestions that ZAM facilitated his international performance in Burkina Faso, explaining that the booking was arranged through other channels.

He further indicated that he does not recall ever seeking help from the association during his past challenges in Namibia.

Yo Maps went on to question the value of ZAM membership, noting that artistes who pay subscriptions should be able to benefit from services such as visa facilitation and other forms of support.

“I believe we all pay for membership and I’m sure the least we can get from you people is help with visas… when it’s time to pay membership fees you remind us, we also have rights to demand,” Yo Maps stated.

This follows B Flow’s statement in which he insisted that ZAM had engaged Yo Maps over the controversial “Budget” video and had also supported him with international opportunities.

“I have never come to you and asked for anything, I mind my business and do my thing,” Yo Maps said.

“You are not the one who took us to Burkina Faso… the management of the festival reached out for bookings.”

Earlier, B Flow insisted that the association did engage Yo Maps and his team over the controversial video and asked the singer’s consent to release proof of their communication.

However, the singer has now dared B Flow to go public with any evidence of communication between them, reports #Kalemba

May 5, 2026