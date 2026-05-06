Opposition unity for the purpose of merely removing President Hichilema is another grave mistake, says KBF

Opposition Unity should be about credible solutions, practical policies, not removing Hichilema – KBF



ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) leader, Kelvin Bwalya, has emphasize that opposition unity must not be built around individuals or personal ambitions, but anchored on credible solutions, practical policies, and a shared vision that addresses the real challenges faced by the citizens.





Bwalya said previously, the opposition made a mistake where their focus was not on what they would deliver for the people, but on removing the Patriotic front government at all costs which was a narrow way of thinking.





Bwalya made the remarks after Tonse Alliance chairperson Brian Mundubile’s recent call for the opposition to unite in order to liberate the country from the challenges being experienced currently.





” We will not repeat that error no matter how loudly unity is being preached today. We acknowledge the recent call, but we wish to set the record straight, ZMP has never refused to work with any opposition political party.”





“On numerous occasions, we have made it clear that we remain open and ready to collaborate with any opposition force that presents a clear, structured, and people-centred roadmap for national development,” he said.



Bwalya said unity should not merely be about removing the UPND or Hakainde Hichilema from office.





He said the question that must be asked should have a simple answer that will respond to the people’s needs.



Bwalya added that his party stands firmly for service to the people and is willing to support or work with any political party whose ideology genuinely aligns with the aspirations and welfare of the Zambian people not personal or political convenience.





“As leaders, when we call for unity, we must look beyond ourselves. Are we prepared to step aside if the people demand that another leader takes the lead for the greater good? True unity requires humility, honesty, and sacrifice,” he noted.



Bwalya further urged all political leaders to be truthful and transparent in their engagements.





He noted that Zambians must not be misled by rhetoric that masks self-interest.



He said the people of Zambia are looking for sincerity, not political maneuvering.





“ZMP remains cautious and deliberate when it comes to alliances. This is informed by the lessons learned from our past engagement in 2021 with the UPND,” he said.





Bwalya added that ZMP will not be part of any alliance that risks betraying the trust and expectations of Zambian people in the future.





He noted that unity that does not serve the people is not unity, but manipulation.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba May 6, 2026