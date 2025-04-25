“I Have Never Been to his Church”: Rebecca Malope Clears the Air on Bushiri Church Visit Speculation

Rebecca Malope Clears the Air on Bushiri Church Visit Speculation

Celebrated gospel singer Rebecca Malope has publicly denied attending fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Malawi, following online speculation that linked her to a recent Easter service at his congregation.

The rumours began circulating after MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu was spotted at Bushiri’s church during Easter.

Malope, who had previously posted images of Bushiri on her social media, was quickly drawn into the controversy by users who assumed she had also made the trip.



Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Malope firmly denied the claims and explained the context behind the social media posts. She revealed that she met Bushiri two years ago during a concert she performed in Malawi, which was organised by a local promoter — not the church.

“Two years ago, I had a concert in Malawi and was booked by a promoter, not at the church,” she said.

Rebecca Malope recalled that during her concert, the crowd erupted in excitement upon the arrival of Shepherd Bushiri. Although she had never met him before, she had heard that he was a fan of her music

“When he entered, I heard the crowd make a lot of noise and they said it’s Bushiri. I had heard that he’s a big fan so when I was on stage I saw him sitting in front and I could not ignore someone who came to my concert to support me and I thanked him for his support.”

“I’ve Never Been to His Church”

Malope stressed that she has never set foot in Bushiri’s church, either in South Africa or in Malawi, despite being invited multiple times.

“I have never been to his church in South Africa or in Malawi, I don’t even know what it looks like. He’s invited me so many times but I always have my own excuse because I know where I stand with God,” she said.

Tired of the Insults: “Stop Lying About Me”

The singer also expressed deep hurt over the backlash she’s received online from people accusing her of aligning with Bushiri’s controversial ministry.

“I believe in the true living God. People must stop insulting me now. I don’t even know Bushiri. If it was for money for what I do, I would have been to his churches many times,” she said.

Rebecca Malope expressed deep pain over the insults she has received online amid the rumours linking her to Shepherd Bushiri.

“I feel so hurt that they can go to an extent of insulting me. I don’t care about people lying but they must just not insult me.”

Booked Elsewhere During Easter

To further reinforce her case, Rebecca Malope clarified that she spent the Easter weekend performing at Carnival City in South Africa, and had no involvement with any event linked to Bushiri or his church.

As the dust settles, the gospel star hopes this clarification will put the matter to rest and end the false assumptions about her spiritual affiliations.