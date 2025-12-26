“I Have Never Prayed in My Life” – Seun Kuti Calls Religious Rituals Childish



Afrobeat musician and activist Seun Kuti has ignited a fresh debate on social media after boldly declaring that he does not believe in the power of prayer and has never engaged in it.





Prayer is “Childish”



In a recent video statement, Kuti condemned what he views as theatrical displays of religion. He specifically criticized common practices such as kneeling, rolling on the floor, and shouting during worship, labeling these acts as immature and performed merely for public approval (“eye service”).





Life is the Real Prayer



The singer argued that true spirituality is not found in verbal requests or dramatic rituals but is defined by a person’s daily conduct. According to him, the way one lives their life is the only prayer that matters.





He stated:



“I have never prayed before in my life, I don’t believe it works. All this eye service wey Una dey do, wey Una go go kneel down for ground, dey roll for ground, dey shout, they’re all childishness. Your life is the prayer. What you do with your life is the prayer.”