I  have no intentions of coming back to active politics- Elias Chipimo Jr I





**STATEMENT BY ELIAS C. CHIPIMO FOLLOWING RECENT SOCIAL MEDIA DISCUSSION ABOUT A RETURN TO ACTIVE POLITICS**





The statement circulating on social media claiming that I have returned to active politics and will soon be launching a new political party, is false. It is not yet clear who originated the statement, although I have some ideas as to the possible motives for doing so.

Careful observers and those close to me will know that my focus over the past 6 years since I left the political arena, has been to apply my God-given talents towards building a better Zambia by raising the levels of excellence in private sector delivery, particularly at the entrepreneurial level.





While I reserve my right to report and take action against the originators of this story for the damage it has already caused me, I currently remain steadfastly committed to the work I embarked on when I left active politics to address the needs of underserved communities – work that is focused on delivering economic ownership and facilitating access to generational wealth at scale for all Zambians.





It is unfortunate that the false statement began circulating on the day my colleagues and I were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Corpus Legal Practitioners, a firm I founded in 1995 that has set a high bar for excellence and innovation in legal service delivery and, hopefully, will continue to serve as a testament to the ideals I hold dear and the belief I have in what we can achieve when we focus on developing and applying our strengths in the service of others.





Elias C Chipimo

Monday 14 July, 2025