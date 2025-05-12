I have not seen a cent – Jerusalema co-singer Nomcebo Zikode cries 

The global success of Jerusalema, a song that united millions across borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been marred by a revelation from its lead singer, Nomcebo Zikode, who says she has not received any payment for her contribution.

The track, produced by Master KG and performed by Zikode, became a viral anthem in 2020, sparking dance challenges, flash mobs, and international acclaim.

It topped music charts in over ten countries, was streamed more than 500 million times on YouTube, and gained millions more listens on platforms like Spotify. Yet despite the song’s widespread commercial use and immense popularity, Zikode revealed on Instagram that she has not earned a single cent.

“I still have not seen a single cent… I am still fighting for my rights,” Zikode wrote in a post that has reignited public scrutiny over how artists are compensated.

She described her emotional turmoil, stating, “It has broken me,” while emphasizing her resolve to continue advocating for fairness: “We cannot continue excusing the exploitation of artists in this beautiful country.” Her remarks have drawn global support, with fans and fellow artists amplifying her call for justice under the hashtag #JusticeForNomcebo.