I have received so many calls from people ready to pay K100 for my campaign – John Sangwa

I have received so many calls from people ready to pay K100 for my campaign – Sangwa





CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer and 2026 presidential hopeful John Sangwa has revealed that Zambians are already showing readiness to financially support his 2026 campaign, saying he has received numerous calls from citizens willing to contribute K100 each.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Y2BEdkz1k/



Speaking on Hot FM yesterday, Sangwa said the contributions are not just about money, but about taking responsibility and owning the process together in shaping the country’s future.





This follows Sangwa’s formal declaration of his intention to contest the 2026 presidency just five days ago.



At the time, the constitutional lawyer said he can only embark on the path to State House with the support of Zambians.





His intention to stand for the country’s top job at plot one raised questions of his readiness to campaign as the venture is quite expensive, especially without funding.





The constitutional lawyer explained that the K100 pledge is just one of ten commitments required to ensure collective ownership of the campaign.



He said infrastructure for collecting funds will only be set up once consensus and traction among citizens are confirmed.





“I am not a saviour and will not pretend to be one. What I’m saying is that we roll up our sleeves as Zambians… Nobody will come and change this country. That responsibility lies with the Zambians. And I’m ready to join you,” Sangwa said.





Sangwa stated that the infrastructure for collecting funds will only be set up once there is agreement on the commitments and traction among citizens is confirmed.



By George Musonda



Kalemba October 8, 2025