I Haven’t Received a Plane Ticket to AFCON — Marc Brys Cries Out

Former Indomitable Lions coach Marc Brys says he has yet to receive a plane ticket to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, just days before the tournament kicks off.

Brys, who was abruptly fired by the Cameroon Football Federation on December 1, told Belgian news outlet Dhnet that his request to the Ministry of Sports has gone unanswered.

“I sent an email to two people at the Ministry of Sports asking them to send me a plane ticket to Morocco, and I haven’t received a clear answer,” Brys said. “They’re both passing the buck. Officially, no one has told me I’m fired. Neither verbally nor in writing. But since I haven’t received my plane tickets… You don’t have to be stupid to believe that…”

The Belgian manager was replaced by David Pagou, who left for Morocco with the national team days ago.