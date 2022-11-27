I made my first million at 21 – Chanda Brian

By Daily Star Reporter

I made my first million when I was like 21 years’ old, says Chanda Brian, the nominee of the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 2023 Business and Technology.

With the country’s economy biting and cost of doing business being relatively unfavorable, many would attest to the fact that it is hard getting a business to flourish.

Other difficulties that make many businesses fail are the mentality of attaining an education just to get a job, which the curriculum in its current form arguably supports, as opposed to going to school to become an entrepreneur.

For Brian, despite having a humble background, the proprietor of Chanda Brian Innovations has turned out to be among the most innovative businessmen. He has found himself in situations where he would be sent by his mother to sell fritters.

A boy whose mother was into tailoring business had a dream of becoming a doctor. Chanda Brian enrolled at the Copperbelt University. He however dropped out of school due to financial constraints.

He then went back on the streets to start “the hustle.” From stacking 10 pairs of shoes, the young man has grown his business and he now stores between 5,000 to 10,000 shoes.

Brian is among the few businessmen with good quality products at a fair price. Not only that, he is also among the few entrepreneurs who have a rough background to make it big in the country.

Today, Brian has shared a screenshot of the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 2023 Business and Technology nomination on his Facebook with the caption “when the Lord is on your side… I didn’t want to spill the beans that we made it on the Forbes under 30 list. But yooo, the nomination alone is something huge for me,” he wrote.

“Thanks guys for the massive support till the brand goes international. We’ll keep pushing for now. I am sure when I talked about this in my interview you all thought it’s a lie Zambia kuchalo”