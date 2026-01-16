“I may not be alive for a long time. Chris Okafor has done so many bad things to me” actress Doris Ogala

Doris Ogala has sent a cry for help, leaving her followers and fans concerned.

The actress, who has been in the news lately for claiming pastor Chris Okafor “used” her and left her to marry another woman, has now shared a new post.

She first released a video, disclosing that she is not OK. She mentioned the miscarriages she had, her arrest and detention after she called out Chris Okafor, and also what she suffered when she was married, including coming home to meet her husband’s mistress with a baby.

She added that none of what she has been through is OK.

She wept as she spoke in the video.

She later shared a post that reads: “I may not be alive for a long time.

“Chris Okafor has done so many bad things to me that I may not be able to speak.

“Am tired of hanging on.

“Everything is not OK.

“I want to beg my cousin Emeka to reach out to me if he can.”