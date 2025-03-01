I MISTAKENLY GOT MARRIED TO MY COUSIN EARLY LAST YEAR AND THE FAMILY WANTS TO SEPARATE US, PLEASE HELP!





Forgive my English is bad because i feel like running mad



Am a nurse by profession and he is a police officer. Linda Limata is my name and my lovely hubby is Aurther Chanda.

People am in tears.

On Friday 2nd December last year, I had my colourful wedding here in Ndola and some of u on this platform attended our wedding. But 2 months after my weeding , there came my late father’s young sisters in the company of other relatives to my husband and informed me that the man i married is my cousin and that they also didn’t know and so the marriage should end.

They explained that he is the son to my late uncle (my late mother’s young brother) who used to share the same mother with my mum but different fathers. The father to my late mother was Lozi while my uncle’s father was Tumbuka. For the past 25 years, my late mother never met his young brother until he died not knowing he has another child in chingola whom he got outside marriage.

Wen my hubby proposed to me he told me his late father was Mtonga but he was using Aurther Chanda because he was brought up by Teddy Chanda who happened to be his step dad. To cut the long story short, my hubby is my cousin though his father had a different dad but same mum with my mother.

I love him and he loves me too. Please advice us maybe we go 2 cot. My both parents are late and so are his. We are in constant tears people.

Let lawyers and church leaders help us please we love each other. We didn’t know we are related. Please help us otherwise we have agreed to end our lives if the end of this doesn’t favour us.



PICTURE: Aurther and Linda