I NEVER SAW HON CHITOTELA, FIVE OTHERS AT THE CRIME SCENE – A WITNESS TELLS KAWAMBWA COURT

… He says he never saw Hon Chilangwa carrying any weapon at Mulyoni village

Kawambwa District… Friday September 22, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

A witness has told the Kawambwa Subordinate Court that he never saw Pambashe Member of Parliament Hon Ronald Kaoma Chitotela and five others at the scene of the crime.

Francis Chungu, Kabanse ward Councilor, informed the court that at the scene, among the accused people he only saw was Kawambwa Central Member of Parliament Hon Nickson Chilangwa and Kawambwa Council Chairperson Chifumbe Kalumba.

Mr. Chungu also told the court that he never saw any of the accused persons participating in assaulting people at Mulyoni village near Poosa Primary School.

He said at the scene, he never saw Hon Chitotela, Charity Musantu, Davy Kaniki, Kunda Chitotela and Chabu Chitotela.

Giving a testimony when the matter came up for continuation of defense today, Mr. Chungu narrated before the Kawambwa Subordinate Court that he saw a police officer fire a gun at the crime scene.

He informed the court how he received a phone call from his friend who informed him that a person has been killed and was taken to Poosa Clinic.

“When I reached Kabanda, I received a phone call from Poosa poling station that one person has been killed and the other one was injured. That’s when I called Kalumba Chifumbe (Kawambwa Council Chairperson) then he advised me that I should call the police and I told him I don’t have their numbers. That’s when he sent me two numbers. I called one number and the person who answered introduced himself as CIO and he said the officer in charge was aware and on his way,” he told the court.

“When I reached at Poosa I found one person who was hit in the head was unconscious and the other one was injured on the arm and he was bleeding. From Poosa, I reached a place called Mulyoni village, there was noise from the road which was under construction. I left the motor bike I was using and wanted to see what was happening there. I crossed a ground, I saw a Mahindra vehicle facing the Kawambwa direction. I saw three people in UPND regalia in the vehicle… I decided to hide at a house along the road because I didn’t want them to see me… I was there for a few while to see what was going on… Then I saw a police vehicle blue in color from Kawambwa arriving. This was around 12 to 13hrs.”

He explained that he then saw police officers disembarking from their vehicle and that the people in a Mahindra vehicle wearing UPND regalia were then talking to the police.

He said because he was about 200 to 300 meters away, he was not preview to what they were talking about.

“I saw the police officers disembarking from the vehicle, then those guys who were in a Mahindra wearing UPND regalia they started going towards the police officers. They had weapons like metal rodes and machetes… I could see that they were agurging and because I was at a distance, I didn’t know what they were talking about. At this time, then I saw a white vehicle and a lot of people (mob) coming from Kafwanka village,” he said.

“At the time when those in a Mahindra were arguing with the police, I saw a white vehicle looked like a Hilux and then I didn’t know who were in that vehicle and I saw other people (mob) on foot and were making noise. I saw another vehicle a white land cruiser that came from Kawambwa… It bypassed me and it parked where the police had parked their vehicle. I saw Chifumbe and Chilangwa disembarking from this vehicle… At this time, UPND started going towards where Mr Chilangwa and Chifumbe were.”

He said at that point, he decided to come out from his hiding place which was a house nearby.

“At this time I decided to come out from the house after seeing Chilangwa and Chifumbe. When I reached at the road, I saw a police officer fire a gun in the air and no one ran away… Then he fired another gunshot, that’s how the people in a Mahindra vehicle started running and that’s how the police and the mob started chasing the Mahindra occupants,” he testified.

“After a short while, I saw four people brought who were in a Mahindra. Then I also saw a naked man who the people were calling a ‘witch’… I saw Chilangwa, Chifumbe and a police officer Mr Tembo talking… Then I saw Chilangwa and Chifumbe embarking in the vehicle they came with… That’s how they turned the vehicle and went in the direction of Kawambwa. Then I saw a police vehicle going to Poosa direction… At this point, I started going home.”

He said while there, he never saw Hon Chilangwa carry any weapon to the point he and Mr Chifumbe drove off heading in the Kawambwa direction.

He said after Hon Chilangwa and Mr Chifumbe left, the Police remained on the scene.

He said when he was going home, he looked back and saw smoke coming from where he was coming from.

Meanwhile, over twenty witnesses who voted at Kaka poling station situated at Kaka Primary School, took turns to testify how they found Kunda Chitotela at the poling station working as an election observer.

Others also testified having seeing Hon Chitotela visit the station between 11hrs through to lunch time wearing a Nigerian outfit.

The matter, which was before Magistrate Martin Namushi, has since been adjourned to Monday September 25th, 2023 for continuation of defense.

In this matter, Hon Chitotela and his Kawambwa Central counterpart Hon Chilangwa and five others have been charged with six counts.

Other people accused in this case are Kawambwa Council Chairperson Chifumbe Kalumba, Kunda Chitotela, Chabu Chitotela, Davy Kaniki and Charity Chibwe Musanto.

It is alleged that on August 12, 2021, the two lawmakers and five others while acting together assaulted four UPND members, damaged the windscreen of the Mahindra Bolero motor vehicle valued at K400, 000 a property of the UPND before allegedly setting it ablaze and further threatened violence.

The accused persons are being represented by Counsels Benjamin Mwelwa and Boniface Chiwala.

State Advocates include Counsel Mwala Museta and Counsel Wilson Mwale.

Hon Chilangwa has since remained in custody at Kawambwa Correctional Facility.