“I OWE YOU HARD WORK , DISCIPLINE, SACRIFICE AND AN OUTRIGHT WIN FOR PF IN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS ,” NAKACINDA

…as he describes his appointment as a call to duty, not luxury…

Smart Eagles/ Wed Sept 20, 2023

Former Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has assumed the role of Secretary General of the biggest opposition political party in the nation, the Patriotic Front.

Born on the 18th of June, 1979, 44 year old Nakacinda, whose political career spans over two decades, will undoubtedly bridge the gap between the old members and the youth in the party.

Hon. Nakacinda has emphasised that his appointment is not a luxury trip but a call to duty, which he said he accepted with both hands and with much gratitude and humility.

And Hon. Nakacinda has assured the rank and file of the party that he will ensure the PF retains its lost political fortunes in time for a landslide win in 2026 .

He said PF and 6th President , His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu had left an indelible mark on the development landscape of the nation and that the election loss of 2021 was due to factors such as indiscipline, hooliganism, and violence among some sections of the membership.

Hon. Nakacinda said he would work round the clock to ensure such vices are a thing of the past.

Nakacinda stated that in as much as he would not entertain misconduct in the party , he would definitely lead the members with love and care.

He only asked that members not sow seeds of discord against one another because he would not entertain disunity and bickering.

He said he would respect divergent views from party members because he is not interested in being an SG for yes bwanas as those might derail the 2026 agenda of a PF win.

Hon. Nakacinda said this at the PF Secretariat this morning when the Party structures in Lusaka officially welcomed him into his new role as party CEO.

He has revealed that party mobilisation programs will be rolled out countrywide in no time at all.