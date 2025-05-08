I PAID LUSAMBO K350,000 TO INSTALL ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM AT NEWS CAFE, BUSINESSMAN TELLS COURT





A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he paid Bowman Lusambo K350,000 for the supply, installation and commissioning of sound and visual systems in his bar-restaurant.





Joseph Chilinda, 48, a businessman of Chongwe also told the court that he paid Lusambo K50,000 for maintenance of the entertainment systems he had installed.





This is in the matter where Lusambo is facing two counts of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime.





When the matter came up for continuation of defence before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Chilinda told the court that around 2011 and 2012, he engaged Lusambo to supply, install and commission entertainment systems at his exclusive high-end franchise restaurant ‘News Cafe’ in Ndola.



