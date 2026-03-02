I PERSONALLY SAW EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY IN SOUTH AFRICA – REV SUMAILI

I PERSONALLY SAW LUNGU’S BODY IN SOUTH AFRICA – SUMAILI



FORMER Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili says she has personally seen the body of late former President Edgar Lungu and wants the nation to stop spreading rumours that he is still alive.





Sumaili described such claims as inhumane and embarrassing, insisting that the former Presidents remains in the morgue in South Africa.





Almost nine months ago, when Lungu breathed his last, rumours have been circulating that he had not died.



Responding to assertions by some sections of society, that the former President is still alive, Sumaili said insinuating that the former head of state is still alive is inhumane and embarrassing.





Appearing on Crown TV last night, she confirmed that Lungu is no longer among the living and is still laying in the morgue in South Africa.





“Saying that nobody from the party saw the body is a total lie. I travelled to South Africa the day after he died and I’m speaking from my heart, truthfully that I have had an opportunity to see his body,” she said.





Sumaili also warned that keeping the body unburied has serious implications on the nation, stating that things may never be well.





The former minister said that the country according to her knowledge, is still mourning, as long as the former head of state remains unburied.





Sumaili further called on President Hichilema to let the family bury the former President as they wish.



“It is shameful, embarrassing, uncultural and unchristian to keep the body of a former President unburied for nine months. Let President Hichilema do the right thing and allow the family to bury their loved one according to his and their wishes,” she said.





Sumaili also condemned, what she described as the unfair treatment subjected to the former first family, by the state.





She said the family is still mourning and deserves to be given space and allowed to mourn in a respectful manner.





“Asking certain individuals to stay away from the funeral is not keeping grudges, but simply fair that the wishes of the late are respected.





“It will not be the first time after all, we have seen this happen around the SADC region. What is pushing him to see the body? What does he want to see?”



Kalemba