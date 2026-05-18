I prefer having Tayali in my team than Amos Chanda, Frank Bwalya and some other outdated politicians- Prophet Seer1

I watched Tayali’s video last night talking about Jito!

To start with, I love Tayali and have been lobbying for his return to Zambia which will happen immediately after the election because to me, Tayali is a very zealous politician that is really harmless compared to many others that have received the presidential mercy.

As a matter of fact, I prefer having Tayali in my team than Amos Chanda, Frank Bwalya and some other outdated politicians.

However, I was disappointed to hear Tayali attack Jito in a way that grievously broke my heart.

First of all, Jito is one of the reasons most youths have turned out to embrace President HH and his government policies through his youthful social media way of passing information across to the youths in a very simplified manner.

Jito despite being one of the busiest people in this government, still finds time to make videos that explain each and every positive step that President HH takes.

I see jealousy among some of his colleagues in the government who feels that Jito is overstepping his boundaries, they get intimidated by the love that people are showing to Jito each time he steps into the community. Is it his fault? No.

While you constantly claim to be busy, avoiding and running away from your people, Jito is one person that you can call at anytime and he will answer you, thousands of youths have access to Jito who is not even a politician than the so called ministers and other politicians in our government.

Stop getting intimidated by this young man, make yourself accessible to people like he has and stop complaining.

Jito doesn’t have money but he is very helpful, ask those that have met Jito they will tell you. You can’t lock yourself in the closet, constantly ignoring people and fight a man that sacrifice his time to reach out to the people despite his busy schedules.

You people have been fighting him and trying so hard to make his Boss HH to hate him and it still surprises you that HH still loves him, this is because President HH is a wise man, he understands the jealousy that surrounds the young man.

Jito is doing what our ministry of information is failing to do, in this social media era, people like Jito are very important in every organization for a free and quick accurate information passage.

Jito doesn’t intend to become a President, President HH is our Supreme Leader, He is the one that will choose who to succeed him or better still continue moving Zambia forward himself, whichever way our Supreme Leader goes we follow without questions.

Jito is the only one that has open the doors of the state house for everyone.

Jito is current and updated just like Alexander Mumba and Sunday Chanda who understands that social media is the only massive way of communication in this era and they are making use of it perfectly while their colleagues continue to bank on hide and seek analog methods of communication.

Please you guys should leave Jito alone, let the guy do his job in peace.

Seer1