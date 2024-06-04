PeP STATEMENT ON MR. LEVY NGOMA’S COMPLAINT TO THE POLICE FOR CRIMINAL DEFAMATION IN RELATION TO HON. EMMANUEL “JAY JAY” BANDA’S ABDUCTION

Liberty House, 4th June 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have noted, through media reports, that President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Politics; Mr. Levy Ngoma, yesterday filed a complaint with Zambia Police against PeP President Mr. Sean Tembo, for criminal defamation, in relation to the statement which the PeP President issued on 2nd June 2024 calling on the Zambia Police to arrest the individuals who had been named as being involved in the abduction of Hon. Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda, as revealed by Hon. Banda’s Lawyer; Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC, which individuals included Mr. Levy Ngoma and two others.

2. Section 193(1) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia defines criminal defamation as “… publishing a false statement against another person …”. It must be noted that the statement which PeP President Mr. Sean Tembo issued on 2nd June 2024 is neither false nor untrue nor defamatory because it is a fact that Hon. Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda’s lawyer, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC has publicly stated on numerous occasions that Hon. Jay Jay Banda fingered Mr. Levy Ngoma and two others as being involved in his abduction, when the Police allegedly interrogated Hon. Jay Jay Banda in the presence of his lawyer.

3. In the premises above, we wish to reaffirm that as Patriots for Economic Progress, we stand by our statement which we issued on 2nd June 2024 and further state that there is nothing false, untrue or defamatory about our statement. We also wish to re-echo our demands for the Zambia Police to immediately arrest the alleged abductors being Mr. Levy Ngoma, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka and Mr. Trevor Mwiinde and subject them to an identification parade so that the abduction victim; Hon. Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda can formally identify them. A victim’s testimony in an abduction case is the strongest form of evidence that can ever be adduced.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have further noted, from the media, the demand of K5 million from Mr. Levy Ngoma’s lawyers for alleged defamation against their client. We wish to categorically state that Mr. Levy Ngoma is not entitled to any such compensation, as he was never defamed. We look forward to meeting Mr. Levy Ngoma and his lawyers in court, where we shall vigorously challenge their frivolous claim.

5. Lastly, we wish to state that, should the Zambia Police follow through with Mr. Levy Ngoma’s frivolous complaint for criminal defamation against us, as they have done in previous cases involving opposition leaders, we stand ready to be arrested. Let the Zambian people be the judge.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)