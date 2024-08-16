I TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF MY PROPERTIES TO ESTHER LUNGU WITH A GUN POINTED TO MY HEAD – WITCHDOCTOR

A WITCHDOCTOR has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that with a gun pointed to her head, she feared for her life and signed a document transferring her property to former first lady, Esther Lungu.

The property was bought from part of the US$400, 000 pocket change Esther had entrusted her niece, Catherine Phiri to keep for her.

But Catherine squandered the money, using some of it to pay witchdoctor, Elizabeth Phiri for giving her charms that would make men attracted to her as well as conceive.

In court on Wednesday, Elizabeth Phiri said Esther made her sign documents to transfer ownership of her properties under duress.

During cross examination by Makebi Zulu before magistrate Mbuywana Simvula, the voodooist said she told Esther to give her back the house because she worked hard to purchase it and proposed that they share other properties into half.

She said she offered to repay the former First Lady a K350, 000 on reasons that she feared for her life.

During cross examination by Boniface Chiwala, Phiri was asked if she told the first lady that the house was purchased for her by Chief Mukuni and she responded in the negative.

“I couldn’t tell her I got the money from well wishers because of the manner in which I was approached,” Phiri explained.

Asked if at all it made sense for someone to grab tittle deeds for her house over a K4, 000, Phiri said it did not make any sense.

When asked if it was possible to grab property over a K2 million debt, the witness agreed.

She said Esther had no claim of right over her properties.

Phiri was asked if she had the capacity to buy a canter and a vehicle to which she responded in the affirmative.

When asked if she had a license to operate as a herbalist, Phiri quoted a bible verse as justification that her business was not illegal, as she has been in the juju game since she was eight years old.

“According to Jeremiah 1:5, I have been doing the right thing, I started this business since was eight,” she said.

During cross examination by Jonas Zimba the witness expressed ignorance when she was asked if at all she used her national identity card to change some dollars at a bureau at lewanika mall and Cairo road in 2022.

When asked about the time her vehicles were allegedly grabbed from her, Phiri indicated that it was during the night.

“I made to sign transfer of owner under duress at Esther’s home in Ibex,”said Phiri.

Earlier the Court had directed Esther’s lawyers to institute separate criminal proceedings against Phiri for perjury.

Zulu made an application that Phiri be cited for contempt of court when she lied that she never received a k2 million but instead received a K4, 000 from Catherine, and later admitted when Zulu challenged her.

In this case Esther, is jointly charged with James Phiri a police officer of house no.753 Obama, Lee Chisulo 31, a police officer of new Chilenje, Kapambwe Lungu a police officer and her niece Catherine Banda on three counts of theft of motor vehicle and one count of theft.

The case has been adjourned to October 8 for continued cross examination.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba