I Used  link women to wealthy men– Robert Chabinga

I Used to Be a Pimp – Robert Chabinga



By Muzamba Siandizya



Chabinga’s name has become synonymous with political ‘imingalato’. For my non vernacular speaking people, think political gymnastics.





To some people this man is the reason the former ruling party is in limbo today.



But on the next episode of Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast, Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga drops a confession no one expected. Before the suits, the titles and the spotlight he worked as a waiter, bar man, sold second hand cars and was also running a pimping business and some of the money he made was used to pay his university tuition fee.





For those who don’t know, pimping is when someone connects women to men for money and takes a cut. It’s risky, secretive and not for the faint-hearted.





Chabinga says he was linking women to wealthy men, closing deals and walking away with serious cash. The hustle was so profitable that he used it to start his own businesses. And he did it for over two years.





But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.



Where did it all happen? Why did he quit?

And how does someone go from that life to Parliament?



This is not your usual interview.



Catch the full story tomorrow at 11:00.