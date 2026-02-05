I want entertaining football over trophies — Liverpool manager

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot has revealed that playing attractive, entertaining football matters more to him than simply collecting trophies at Anfield.

Speaking during a discussion on The Reds Roundtable, Slot reflected on last season’s Premier League title success, explaining that the style of football his team played gave him just as much satisfaction as lifting the trophy itself.

“As a manager, you can win the league, you can win the Champions League, you can win an FA Cup or a League Cup, but the biggest thing you can win is that you can play the nicest football to watch,” Slot said.

The Dutch tactician admitted that some supporters may not fully agree with his stance, but insisted that his philosophy remains unchanged.

“Although at this moment of time, fans might argue this a little bit, but it is absolutely something I am aiming for. I always want to have the ball, I always want to be intense, I want the fans to like what they see,” he added.

Slot went further to explain that failing to entertain fans during matches bothers him more than poor results or league positions.

“That is something I dislike the most. I would almost say even more than our results, even more than the league table, that not all of our fans are every single moment of the game seeing us as a joy to watch,” he said.

He acknowledged fans’ frustrations, admitting he often agrees with their criticisms.“The hardest thing is I even understand, because I agree with them,” Slot stated.

While trophies remain important, Slot believes identity and philosophy define a club far beyond silverware.

“Trophies are one thing. But being a team or a club or a manager that stands for something, that stands for good football, is, I think, in the long term even worth more.”