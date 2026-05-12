“ I want to make it clear that I will not resign,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa Rejects Resignation Calls After Phala Phala Judgment

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not step down following a Constitutional Court ruling linked to the controversial Phala Phala scandal, insisting the judgment does not require him to resign from office

Addressing the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa dismissed mounting calls for his resignation after the apex court ruled that Parliament acted unlawfully when it rejected a report that had recommended further impeachment proceedings against him.

“I therefore respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign,” Ramaphosa said.

Political Pressure Mounts

The ruling has intensified political pressure on the South African leader, with opposition parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement demanding that he leave office.

The Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the opposition parties after finding that Parliament’s December 2022 decision to reject the Section 89 panel report was irrational and inconsistent with the Constitution.

The National Assembly had voted 214 to 148 against adopting the report, effectively halting impeachment proceedings at the time.

Panel Raised Serious Concerns

The independent panel, chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, concluded that there was prima facie evidence suggesting Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution in relation to the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Among the issues highlighted were allegations involving large sums of undeclared foreign currency, possible breaches of constitutional rules barring presidents from private business activities, and claims that the theft at the farm was not properly reported to authorities.

The report also questioned whether Ramaphosa abused his office during efforts to investigate the theft and track down suspects.

Ramaphosa Defends Himself

Ramaphosa said he respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment and remained committed to constitutional processes and the rule of law.

However, he maintained that the court did not make any finding that he had committed wrongdoing.

“The Constitutional Court made no finding of any kind regarding my alleged conduct,” he said.

The president argued that no sufficient evidence had been presented proving he committed a constitutional violation or serious misconduct warranting impeachment.

Ramaphosa added that he had cooperated fully with investigations into the matter and would continue doing so.

Review Application Planned

The South African leader also revealed that he plans to challenge the independent panel’s report through an expedited court review process.

According to Ramaphosa, he had initially considered taking the report on review in 2022 but chose not to proceed after Parliament rejected the recommendation for an impeachment inquiry.

Following the latest court ruling, he said his legal team had advised him to revisit that option.

He argued that resigning now would amount to prematurely accepting the findings of a report he believes contains serious flaws.

“To do so would be to pre-empt a process defined by the Constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

President Pledges to Continue Serving

Despite the growing political uncertainty surrounding the matter, Ramaphosa said he remained optimistic about South Africa’s future and pledged to continue serving the country.

“I am confident and full of hope about the future of our nation,” he said.

“I will remain in your service and will continue to act in your interests and in the interests of our diverse and remarkable nation.”