“I WANT TO OPEN DOORS FOR WYCLIF, OWAS RAY MWAPE” – OC OSCILLATION AS HE FEATURES IN AN AMERICAN MOVIE “ASHES OF THE FREE”





Zambian singer Siame O’Brien alias OC Oscillation spoke to News Diggers on his pursuit and passion for acting. OC Oscillation, who is based in the USA, revealed that his love for acting made him relocate to Los Angeles.





The artist revealed that his acting career goes as far back as 2008 where he featured in about three movies including one with Muvi TV’s Peter Chitalu – despite completing the movies, they never made it on TV.





OC Oscillation told News Diggers that his link to featuring in the film he has publicly shared behind the scenes videos on his socials “Ashes Of The Free” by Hollywood director Simon Romain was through a mutual friend who suggested that he shoots his music video – the music video they wouldn’t work on because he couldn’t afford the director’s services.





Two years ago, the director would offer him a role in a series, shot two seasons, and now shooting has stalled as the series hasn’t made it on TV yet.





The two would become close friends and later offer him yet another role in a movie they intend to take to the Film Festival with hopes of being picked by Netflix, Prime Video, or other movie streaming platforms.





“Acting is my passion, music is my number one, but movies, I love acting and it’s one of the reasons actually I chose to move to LA, because of music and acting,” OC Oscillation told News Diggers.





The singer/actor further mentioned that his pursuit of an acting career is so that he opens doors for actors back home as there are no successful Zambian actors in Hollywood.





“I don’t want to do it for myself, I want to open doors for my friends, especially guys who are already acting like Wyclif, Owas Ray Mwape, these guys are already on TV,” said OC Oscillation.





The 40 years old creative who acknowledged his neglect of his music career, sighting that his fans are back in Zambia and can’t promote it on the ground advised filmmakers to maintain authenticity and make movies based on stories like that of “Kenneth Kaunda” and “Mushala” as they are more likely to become hits abroad because people in the USA read about them.





“All the old acters that I know, none of them have come to America to try and act?” OC Oscillation who couldn’t believe that no single Zambian actor he know has ever tried to come to the USA to pursue an actuing career advised his fellow actors to pursue more greener pasture and emulate Nigerians who are successful Hollywood actors.





One of the singer’s top things to do on his agenda as he hits full pursuit of a career in the film industry seems to be helping revive the Zambian film industry.



