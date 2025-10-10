I WANT TO RESCUE ZAMBIA FROM A BROKEN POLITICAL SYSTEM– INDEPENDENT 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT GIVEN KATUTA





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Chienge Member of Parliament, Given Katuta, has officially announced her intention to contest the 2026 presidential elections as an independent candidate.





She stated that her decision stems from a desire to rescue Zambia from what she described as a broken political system and to restore leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people over partisan interests.





Speaking during a press briefing, Ms. Katuta revealed that her candidacy follows months of deep reflection, consultation, and prayer.





She emphasized that Zambians are yearning for honest and courageous leadership, one that will address the high cost of living, youth unemployment, corruption, and the erosion of national hope.





Ms. Katuta pledged to build a government rooted in integrity, inclusivity, and the empowerment of ordinary citizens, particularly women and youth, whom she said have long been marginalized in the country’s leadership structures.

