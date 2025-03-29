I WANTED TO BE HER BEN 10, MARRY, AND HAVE TWO BABIES REFLECTS CINORI XO ON GETTING LOANS TO TAKE MUTALE MWANZA ON A DATE

Speaking to SML TV, rapper Cinori Xo opened up about his date with media personality Mutale Mwanza. The rapper made a date request post in August of 2021 on Facebook post. The request that immediately caught the attention of social users reached Mutale Mwanza, who then agreed to go on a date with the rapper.



Cinori Xo expressed disappointment when the media personality failed to show up at the date and stopped picking up calls. The rapper had gotten a 5,000 Zambian Kwacha loan to book the venue, deco, and guitarist in efforts to impress the media personality during the date.

The young Cinori Xo was determined to win his love interest whether people thought it was delusion of arotomania or not. At the encouragement of his few close friends to keep pursuing his love interest, the rapper had another idea, to get a guitarist and plead for her attention with melodies through Facebook live – efforts which proved futile.



At this point, his only friend who was in support of the idea decided to play his last card, a sympathy card! Cinori Xo put on some crocodile tears whilst his friend recorded a video that would later secure him a date with Mutale Mwanza after it went viral. The rapper got a call for the media personality in her efforts to check on his wellbeing and arrange for their official date.



For the not so well to do rapper, it was pressure to deliver, with debts acquired to finance the previous date, the rapper was left with no other option but add some more credit to secure funds to book a venue though collateral loans as no one was willing to lend him money, including his label at time Kalandanya Music Promotion as they did not see it as a befitting venture.



With Mutale’s confirmation after excusing herself for being busy the previous time, the rapper booked the whole Latitude 15° for the date. The two exchanged gifts, but Cinori Xo revealed that, contrary to public knowledge, he never received the 40,000 Zambian Kwacha as it was noted during the live stream of the date. In the live video, it was noted that Cinori Xo received a box present with a wine(Remmy Martins) and a stash of cash amount to 40,000 Zambian Kwacha.



The rapper revealed that, off camera, Mutale Mwanza said to him,”I’m gonna pretend to give you some cash, but the cash is not mine, I have to give it back to the owner.” When Simon Mwewa asked what his response was, he said, “It’s Mutale Mwanza, man. I was starstruck, man. I was just like, whatever you say.” Was it just showbiz as usual for the media personality?



During the date, Cinori Xo proposed but got bluntly rejected as Mutale Mwanza said she was in a relationship but offered him some compensatory advice. The rapper had also proposed to take the media personality to Paris, despite Mutale Mwanza accepting – the trip never happened as the younger rapper did not have the necessary resources.



Cinori Xo further told Simon Mwewa that the date was good for their image as it gave them some publicity, and for Cinori, he was given 10,000 Zambian Kwacha off that 40,000 Zambian Kwacha – something he said, helped him pay off his debts.



The rapper’s love for Mutale Mwanza was off the roof as he tattooed her name on his forearm(cubital fossa area) and wrote her a song,’PARIS.’ But many would wonder what his intentions were if Mutale Mwanza said yes given their huge age difference? Apart from the charisma, romance, and “the things she missed,” he said – what were really his goals?



Well, Simon Mwewa asked, “What were you hoping would happen?” To which Cinori Xo responded, “I was hoping that she would give me a chance to get to know her, to start a relationship…have like two babies and get married.”



The rapper who hoped to be Mutale Mwanza’s Ben 10 seemed very determined with no regrets of his past decisions and still professed his love for the media personality, and wanting not only to be Mutale Mwanza’s son Huncho’s stepfather but also give him siblings to be playing with.- Zedify Online