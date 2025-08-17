I was accused of sacrificing my wife, daughter in order to advance my career- Ausward Chitete

INSTEAD of receiving the empathy and compassion that one would expect in the aftermath of a tragic loss, gospel singer Ausward Chitete found himself the target of cruel accusations that he had sacrificed his wife and daughter to advance his music career.

Chitete, known for his inspirational music, has broken his silence on allegations that he sacrificed his loved ones in exchange for a flourishing career.

In 2013, just two years into his marriage and with a one-year-old daughter, Chitete was struck by the heartbreaking news that both his wife and child had been tragically killed in a road accident in Chibombo district, while they were traveling from Ndola to Lusaka, leaving him in pain and shock.

Speaking when he featured on “My Story Podcast,” Chitete shared that as his career began to blossom after some years, particularly after the release of his ‘Yahweh’ song, these heartless accusations came pouring in, claiming he sacrificed his wife and child for fame, even some family members of his late wife’s family turned against him, blaming him for the tragedy.

But in the midst of this overwhelming grief and undeserved blame, Chitete turned to his faith and found solace in his music.

“I tied the knot with my beautiful late wife in 2011 and we were blessed with a precious baby girl the following year. But tragedy struck our family in 2013 when my wife and our daughter were involved in a fatal road accident in Chibombo. I still vividly remember accompanying them to the bus station at 04:00 hours, bidding them farewell with a kiss and a wave, unaware that I would never see them again,” he lamented.

“I remember getting a call around 8 in the morning from a renowned gospel artiste who mentioned the accident in Chibombo. As she typically didn’t call me, I was surprised and concerned, especially when she mentioned the bus involved was the very one on which my wife and daughter were travelling. I tried calling my wife, but her phone went unanswered before eventually going dead.”

“I reached out to my friend whose mother had been travelling on the same bus as my family and my friend, too, tried calling his mother’s phone, but it went unanswered, until a police officer answered the call, asking him to go to Prospect Police Station in Kabwe. This information, along with the images circulating on social media, propelled us to quickly organise and make a journey from Ndola to Chibombo to face the devastating reality of what had happened.”

He stated that it was so devastating seeing his wife and daughter intact when he said goodbye to them in the morning, now lying before him lifeless, their bodies shattered.

“I was overcome with a mix of crippling shock and heart-wrenching grief, my emotions reeling as I stood in the wake of such utter devastation.”

Chitete revealed that during the mourning period, he felt a crushing sense of abandonment and despair, as if God had forsaken him, further explaining that the true impact of his loss didn’t hit him until after the burial, as he was finally forced to face the reality of his situation.

He shared that his wife’s side of the family accused him of killing his wife and till date they do not have a good relationship.

Despite the darkness and despair that enveloped Chitete’s life, he has emerged triumphant in the face of adversity. Now remarried and blessed with three beautiful daughters, Chitete is a testament to the power of faith and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

“In 2015 I got married again and the Lord up to date has blessed us with three beautiful girls. Many people raised questions about my decision, some suggesting I had sacrificed my first wife or that I had begun seeing my new wife before my loss. The expectations of society can be stifling, but I knew that my faith and resilience were guiding me on the path forward,” he asserted.

Inspired by his own experience, Chitete has chosen to share his story, using his past to bring hope and encouragement to those suffering through their own struggles, urging them to trust in God, even when the path ahead seems impossibly bleak.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba August 17, 2025