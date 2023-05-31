I WAS DEFENDING DEMOCRACY AND THE INTEGRITY OF JUDGES NAKACINDA TELLS COURT AS LUBINDA’S BIRTHDAY CASE FAILS TO TAKE OFF ===========

Lusaka….Wednesday, 31 May 2023 ( GrindStone Television Zambia )

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda has told the Lusaka magistrate court he did not bring the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt as alleged by the State and that the sentiment he is alleged to have issued on MUVI Television was misunderstood.

This is in a matter he is charged with one count of defamation of the President.

Nakacinda said he was merely defending democracy and the integrity of judges.

When the matter came up for continuation of Defense, Nakacinda alleged that Muvi television misunderstood the meaning of his sentiment.

He said another Private Television Station Crown Television Reported the correct things of what he said.

In his comparison to the statements, Nakacinda said while Muvi television reported that he had said that President Hakainde Hichilema was summoning judges at his community house, Crown television was correct when it reported that he said he received information to the effect that the President was intending to begin summoning judges to his community house.

Nakacinda said that in his statement, he did not say that Mr Hichilema

was summoning judges but that he received information that the

President was intending to begin to summon judges and he uttered the

words to protect the democracy and integrity of the judiciary.

During Cross Examination, Nakacinda insisted that he did not defame the President as alleged but was protecting democracy and integrity of the judges.

He said he had no intention of bringing the name of the President into disrepute as alleged but the intention was to defend democracy and also to protect the integrity of Judges from any attempt to either undermine or manipulate or interfere with the operation of judiciary but also judges stating that he believes that the consciousness of the nation lies in the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda’s case in which he was accused of an offence of failing to appear before Parliamentary Privileges Committee on 8th December 2022 couldn’t take plea as the state wasn’t ready.

In giving the duo solidarity Former Mines Minister Hon. Richard Musukwa led senior party leaders who included among others, Mambilima Member of Parliament Hon. Jean Chisenga, Milanzi Member of Parliament Hon. Melesiana Phiri and Mfuwe Member of Parliament Hon. Maureen Mabonga.

Others were Former DMMU National Coodinator Chanda Kabwe, former Western Province PS Danny Bukali , former District Commissioner for Itezhi tezhi Hendricks Kaimana and PF Eastern Province IPS William Phiri.

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia