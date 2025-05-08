I WAS FIRED FROM MPALI, THEY CALLED ME BACK BUT I REFUSED – LOGIC

COSMAS Ngandwe alias Logic became familiar through the hit TV series Mpali.

His character brought laughter and authenticity that quickly turned him into a fan favourite.

So when he suddenly disappeared from the screen, viewers were left wondering what had happened, why he decided to leave a TV series that has opened doors for so many actors and actresses.

Now, Logic himself is ready to clear the air. He shares with Diggers Lite that he didn’t just walk away, he was fired. And when the same production later tried to bring him back, he made a firm decision and rejected the offer.

He shares that his journey took a turn when he received a US$10,000.