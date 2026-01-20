‘I was humiliated’ — Chelle reveals country he won’t coach again

VP MEWS January 18, 2026

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has strongly debunked claims he would consider a return to the Mali national team.

According to Chelle, he was “humiliated” by his country in front of the world.

The 48-year-old’s future is the subject of speculations, after he led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was asked by reporters if he could love to coach Mali again.

“I can tell you something, Mali is my country, it’s the country of my mother,” Chelle said.

“And I was humiliated after the game in front of the world.”

Chelle’s contract with the Nigeria Footbal Federation, NFF, elapses at the end of this AFCON.