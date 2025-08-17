I was made to feel uncomfortable in my body because of my complexion- Wezi

ZAMBIAN singer and songwriter Victoria Wezi Mhone, known in the music circles as ‘Wezi’ has bravely shared her personal journey of embracing her natural skin complexion in a society that often places undue importance on fair skin.

Wezi shared the emotional toll that such societal pressures had on her self image.

“I had to fight against the idea that my skin color made me less beautiful or worthy of love. It was a long and painful process, but I am finally learning to embrace my natural beauty,” she explained.

Raising a powerful message to self-acceptance and self expression, Wezi declared that she refuses to allow others to dictate how she should feel about herself as her truth is her own express and she will not be silenced.

Addressing the double standards that often spread through conversations about body positivity and self love, she stated that people are too quick to offer sympathy after the damage is already done, imploring them to be supportive of each other’s journeys toward self acceptance, not dismissive of each other’s struggles.

In an interview with #Kalemba, she shut down accusations that she mostly plays victim in certain situations for sympathy, stating that she had no desire for empty words of comfort.

“As long as I’m alive and breathing, I don’t need your sympathy. My voice is a powerful tool for change, not a call for attention. But mark my words, the moment I’m gone, you’ll cry and claim that I suffered from depression because I talked about my struggles. And only then will you value my tears,” she said.

“If you choose to publicly tear me down, I will publicly express my pain. If my tears make you uncomfortable, then perhaps you should rethink how you treat others. It’s time we acknowledge that our words and actions have real consequences, and that those consequences should be a catalyst for positive change,” she stated.

Standing firm against the judgement and criticism she has faced, Wezi made a courageous decision to confront her bullies head-on and publicity showcase the impact of their actions.

She emphasised her commitment to vulnerability and accountability, declaring that her experiences and emotions are valid and deserve to be shared, no matter how uncomfortable that may make others.

Wezi reaffirmed her commitment to addressing the damaging societal norms that perpetuate body shaming and colorism.

“I won’t stay silent because others may be too afraid to speak. I was made to feel inferior because of my skin color, and I refuse to let that continue for myself or anyone else.”

In the face of online trolls and criticism, Wezi has found comfort in the support she receives from those who appreciate her openness and honesty.

“Many people have come to me personally and thanked me for sharing my experiences. They feel encouraged to embrace their own journeys because of my vulnerability. I am unapologetically emotional, and I refuse to hide that part of myself to fit into a mold,” Wezi stated.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba August 17, 2025