‘I was mistaken’: LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman admits he met Jeffrey Epstein after 2015 despite earlier claims

In 2019, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman told news outlet Axios that his last interaction with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein took place in 2015. He has now gone back on this claim, admitting that he met Epstein at least six times after that. At least three of those meetings were in-person.

Hoffman has maintained that all his meetings with Epstein were in connection with fundraising efforts for the MIT Media Lab.

Reid Hoffman’s clarification

In a post shared on the social media platform X this morning, Hoffman said he “regrets” his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who ran a sex trafficking ring targeting underage girls.

“I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman’s last meeting with Epstein

In a 2019 interview with Axios, the LinkedIn co-founder said that he last met Epstein in 2015 at the request of Joi Ito, the former director of MIT Media Lab.

Hoffman has now admitted that he met Epstein several times after that — including in 2018, just a year before his interview with Axios. Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial in 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Hoffman said he checked his calendar entries and realised that he had met Epstein at least six times after 2015.

“In 2019 I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015 but I was mistaken, as according to calendar entries I have become aware there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018. These meetings were all coordinated by Joi Ito, then director of the MIT Media Lab,” he said on X.

Five of these meetings took place between April and July 2016. The last took place on March 24, 2018.

“I have done multiple calendar searches, and if I find any other meetings, I will continue to share them,” said Hoffman.

He reiterated his sympathy for Epstein’s victims at the end. “The victims of Epstein’s abhorrent and vile actions deserve all the information they are seeking, and I continue to call on President Trump to deliver that for them,” he said.

What Hoffman had said in 2019

In 2019, Hoffman had expressed regret for his role in helping Epstein “repair his reputation” after his conviction.

“My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab,” the LinkedIn co-founder had said.

“Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation.

“My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful.

“Recent reporting has made clear allegations of willful deception across multiple departments at MIT. Wherever this is true, this is completely unacceptable and needlessly tarnishes the work of MIT faculty and students. I support a thorough, independent investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s connections and am hopeful that the investigation announced by President Rafael Reif exposes the flaws in the existing process and establishes new clear safeguards moving forward,” he had said in 2019.