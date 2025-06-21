I was pressured into saying I was a l£sbian- Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa is finally setting the record straight regarding her s£xuality.

The singer and former teen star revealed she felt pressured to call herself a lesbian, even though the label didn’t fully reflect her identity

In a candid new interview, Siwa explains how the expectations placed on her by herself and others led to confusion, frustration, and eventually, clarity.

Now, she proudly identifies as queer and says she has never felt more herself.

Siwa’s s£xuality has been a major topic of discussion following her appearance on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Fans watched the 22-year-old establish a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Chris Hughes, despite previously coming out as a lesbian.

Amid all the drama surrounding her s£xuality, Siwa has revealed she felt pressured to label herself a lesbian.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Nickelodeon star said, “When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care about gender.’ But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure.”

Siwa explained that in a strange and unexpected way, the pressure appeared to come from within the LGBTQ community itself.

“From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, s£xuality is fluid,” she added.

Siwa first came out publicly as lesbian in 2021, sparking headlines and admiration.