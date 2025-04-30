“I was raised on love, not survival,” says Given Lubinda’s daughter!



Namatama Lubinda, daughter of PF vice president Given Lubinda, says she was raised by a present father and didn’t depend on men for her needs like doing her hair and nails.



“I was raised on love, not on survival,” she said, emphasizing the role her father played in shaping her values.



She described her father as a present and supportive parent who, despite providing for her needs, always encouraged independence and self-sufficiency.



“My father would always say, ‘If you want something, you must get it yourself,’” she recalled.



Namatama, who holds a degree in mental health and clinical psychiatry, revealed she chose an entrepreneurial spirit saying she ran businesses from a young age, including selling lollipops.



“Before a man marries you, every single kwacha that he spends on you is an act of kindness, not an obligation,” she said.



Namatama’s remarks come after she received criticism after publicly stating that it is not a man’s

responsibility to pay for his girlfriend’s personal expenses, such as hair, nails, and makeup.



The comment sparked backlash with some women labeling her a “pick me”a term used to describe women perceived as seeking male validation by criticizing other women.